Alan Kyerematen addresses B.J. da Rocha's "disruptive factor" comments

GraphicOnline Politics Sep - 27 - 2023 , 12:47

Presidential hopeful, Alan Kyerematen, has reacted to a prediction made in 2008 by the late B.J. da Rocha, a former Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Back in April 2008, Alan Kyerematen's resignation from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) prompted attempts to lure him back into the party's fold. At that juncture, Mr. B.J. da Rocha, an esteemed figure in the NPP, offered a prediction.

Mr. da Rocha cautioned against welcoming Alan Kyerematen back into the NPP, expressing concern that he might become a "disruptive factor in the party, a stumbling block and loose cannon." He emphasized the party's imperative to focus on the upcoming election without distractions.

Mr. Kyerematen, however, recalls a direct confrontation with the late chairman regarding his approach to resolving tensions at the time.

Mr Kyerematen in an interview on UTV said he met Da Rocha in Accra on his way to Kumasi and when he arrived, the latter had already issued a statement calling him a disruptive factor.

He said he confronted him over him comments, adding that Mr da Rocha later called consistently to apologise before his death.

In light of Alan's recent second resignation from the NPP, Mr. da Rocha's statements from the past have resurfaced.

Mr. Kyerematen's decision to run as an independent candidate was officially declared on September 25, following his withdrawal from the NPP’s flagbearer race. This move is said to have stemmed from challenges encountered during a Super Delegates Conference held within the party in August 2023.