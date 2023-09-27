Ken Agyapong launches crowdfunding platform for presidential campaign
Graphic.com.gh
Politics
Ken Agyapong launches crowdfunding platform for presidential campaign.
Attached below is a LIVE video from the event.
News & Information you can trust.
Graphic Online, the digital news and media division of Graphic Communications Group Ltd, is Ghana’s largest, most credible, and oldest news provider, reaching millions of readers worldwide every day. GraphicOnline provides political, business, entertainment, financial, national, and international news to audiences via desktop terminals and mobile apps.