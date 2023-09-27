Address concerns of demonstrators - Dormaahene to govt

Biiya Mukusah Ali Politics Sep - 27 - 2023 , 06:34

The omanhene of the Dormaa Traditional Area, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, has urged the government to pay critical attention to concerns raised by the Arise Ghana Movement demonstrators in Accra.

“I will like to appeal to the government to listen to the concerns of the demonstrators who are mainly youth and find solutions to their demands.

“I will also want to use this platform to appeal to the police administration and the authorities to exercise restraint when dealing with demonstrators.

“It is true there is economic hardship in the country. Recently, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo also admitted that there was economic hardship in the country,” he added.

Osagyefo Agyemang Badu also said that the youth were not the only group of people complaining about the economic hardship and some unhealthy issues happening in the country.

“I don’t think anybody is behind the demonstration, even if that was the case, just listen to their challenges and tackle them to avoid future demonstrations”, he said.

Osagyefo Agyemang Badu, who is also the President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, was speaking during the elevation and swearing of oath of allegiance by three sub chiefs at the Abanpredease Palace at Dormaa Ahenkro in the Bono Region last Monday.

Curbing galamsey

On the illegal mining menace, Osagyefo Agyemang Badu said he visited some mining sites under his jurisdiction and caused the arrest of some “galamseyers” who were busy prospecting for gold and destroying the environment in the process.

He said the suspects have since been handed over to the police for further action.

Osagyefo Agyemang Badu said he was going to sign an anti-galamsey agreement with all the sub chiefs in the area on Friday, September 29, 2023.

He explained the contents of the agreement to include the element that any chief who allows or fails to halt galamsey activities in his jurisdiction would be destooled irrespective of his title or personality.

Osagyefo Agyemang Badu also vowed not to accept any plea on behalf of recalcitrant chiefs and illegal miners because he would not want to entertain galamsey activities in the area.

He said the new chiefs were being installed at a time the country’s environment was being ravaged by activities of illegal miners.

Osagyefo Agyemang Badu, therefore, charged them to use their positions and expertise to support and win the fight against galamsey operations in their respective communities.

On sanitation, he said it was an area dear to his heart and had, therefore, instituted a regular clean-up exercises to ensure that the Dormaa area was always clean.

Osagyefo Agyemang Badu advised the people to respect, obey and support the newly installed chiefs to succeed, while urging the chiefs to work hard for the development of their communities.

New chiefs

The new chiefs are Gyasoahene Baffour Oppong Yeboah and Nsuasehene Baffour Dei Kusi Adjei.

Nana Kwame Adinkra Kosopre, the Yaakromhene, was also elevated to the Akwanserahene of the Traditional Area.

The ceremony was well attended by chiefs from far and near, including representatives of various institutions and organisations, among others.