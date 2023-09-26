Alan Kyerematen pledges review of Free Senior High School Policy if elected as President

GraphicOnline Politics Sep - 26 - 2023 , 12:57

Former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, has announced his intention to conduct a thorough review of the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy if he secures the presidency in the 2024 elections.

During an interview on UTV, Mr. Kyerematen commended the NPP government's commendable efforts in enhancing accessibility to education through the Free SHS policy.

However, he stressed the importance of subjecting the policy to a comprehensive evaluation after seven years of implementation.

He articulated his vision for the education sector, emphasizing the critical need for a comprehensive review of the Free SHS policy.

In addition to ensuring continued access to education, Mr. Kyerematen pledged to focus on upholding and elevating the quality of education provided to children.

He elaborated on his plans, underlining the imperative for increased investment in infrastructure, teacher training, and curriculum development.

Furthermore, he highlighted the intention to construct additional Community Day Senior High Schools and enhance education at the Basic School level.

Mr. Kyerematen emphasized the significance of creating a well-rounded education system that equips students to tackle both academic and practical challenges.