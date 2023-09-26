Police have no justification for assault of Democracy Hub protestors - NCCE

Gifty Boadu Politics Sep - 26 - 2023 , 12:07

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has expressed concern over the arrest and alleged assault of members of the Democracy Hub by the Police during their demonstration last week.

In a press release, the NCCE underscored the importance of upholding citizens' fundamental right to freedom of assembly, including the right to participate in processions and demonstrations.

The NCCE emphasized that there is no justification for the reported heavy-handed and excessive response by personnel of the Ghana Police Service toward the demonstrators.

It lamented that, despite thirty years of constitutional democracy, the Police service often struggles to manage basic crowd control challenges, resorting to heavy-handed tactics.

However, the NCCE also reminded citizens that fundamental human rights, while crucial, are not absolute. It emphasized that demonstrations, processions, and other expressions of discontent must always occur within the boundaries of the law.

The Commission called for unity among all segments of Ghanaian society, including the Executive, the Legislature, the Judiciary, state institutions, political parties, civil society organizations, and the clergy. It said this unity was essential to consolidate and preserve Ghana's democracy, ensuring that it thrives and progresses for the benefit of future generations.