"You have built a 21st century STEM laboratory" - Education minister lauds Kumaca past students

Another boost for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Education (STEM) in Ghana as Kumasi Academy reclaims its glory as having the most enviable Science laboratory in the country, kind courtesy Kumasi Academy Past Students' Association (KAPSA-AKUNINI Global).
"You have built a 21st century STEM laboratory," Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, remarked in his speech at the commissioning of the biggest ultramodern Science laboratory in Ghana at Kumasi Academy in Asokore Mampong municipality in the Ashanti region Saturday, July 09, 2022.
Adding that the timely edifice provided by the past students has made it easier for Kumasi Academy to be given a "STEM school" status to contribute to Ghana's drive to train 21st-century innovators and problem solvers to meet the global market demands.
The about two thousand square meters AKUNINI SCIENCE LABORATORY costing over GH¢9M has three separate spacious and airy laboratories for Physics, Chemistry and Biology with each well-stocked with practical lessons and a smart board for touchscreen analyses, a robotics section, a mini library, nine offices with separate workstations for the head of Science department and other Science teachers, kitchenette for staff, fire safety and other security installations, a storeroom and maintenance section, washrooms and other sanitary provisions and restrooms for students.
Dr Adutwum pledged the government's commitment to support Kumasi Academy to advance in its trailblazer to encourage past students of other institutions to follow the example.
In his speech, the National President of Kumasi Academy Past Students' Association, Okunini Kwabena Dapaah-Siakwan, attributed the "milestone" to the inspiration the past students draw from Kumasi Academy's motto: "Vouloir ces't pouvoir" in French and translated "Where there is a will, there is a way" in English.
He thanked the many past students of Kumasi Academy, corporate sponsors, past and present administration of the school and others for supporting the association to make AKUNINI SCIENCE LABORATORY a dream come true in nine years.
Dignitaries present included Nkwantakese Hene/Otumfuo Nifahene, Nana Boakye Yam Ababio (past student) who arrived in a palanquin as chairman for the occasion, National Peace Council chairman/Board chairman of Kumasi Academy, Rev. Dr Ernest Adu-Gyamfi (past student), Ashanti regional minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, among others.
Headmaster of Kumasi Academy, Samuel K. Gato, expressed his appreciation to the past students and the government for their invaluable contribution to the school over the years and called for more in championing holistic education.