Public Services Workers Union to strike over COLA on July 19

The Public Services Workers Union (PSWU) has served notice that its members will strike from Tuesday, July 19, 2022, to demand a 20 per cent Cost of Living Allowance (COLA).
The union said industrial action had become necessary due to the worsening economic conditions in the country.
This was contained in a letter signed by the General Secretary of the PSWU, Bernard Adjei and addressed to the National Labour Commission, the Presidency, Ministry of Employment and Labour Relation, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of National Security and the Trades Union Congress.
The letter said the decision to strike was taken at an emergency meeting on July 8.
"This follows the failure of Government (Our Employer) to respond and or honour the request for payment of Cost-of-Living Allowance at 20% of Basic Salaries to ameliorate the economic hardship currently faced by members," the letter reads.
"It could be recalled that on May 1, 2022, Organized Labour led by the Trades Union Congress (Ghana) and on behalf of all workers of Ghana made a request for the payment of COLA to workers.
"This was followed by a formal request to His Excellency the President of the Republic of Ghana on 24th June 2022, which unfortunately has not been honoured".