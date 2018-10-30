Woman roasts sister-in-law with petrol in fight over baby custody

A 30-year old woman, Patience Pomaa is battling for her life at the Berekum Holy Family Hospital in the Brong Ahafo Region after she was set ablaze by her deceased brother’s fiancée, Charity
Konama .
The Brong Ahafo Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong told Graphic Online that whilst the deceased was alive, the suspect reportedly visited him one day and dumped the one-and-half-year-old baby on him and left.
The suspect, according to the police did not visit the baby again until the deceased fell sick and died.
Before his demise, the deceased asked his sister Pomaa to take care of the baby but immediately after his death
The shouts for help drew the attention of onlookers who reported the matter to the police and suspect was apprehended.
The police intervened timeously and sent the victim who sustained burns all over the body to the hospital. She is currently receiving treatment.
