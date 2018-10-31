BA: Police escort kills suspected highway robber

Police escorts on Monday killed a suspected armed robber at Kobedi, near Sunyani in the Brong Ahafo Region
.
According to the Brong Ahafo Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong, the robbers used logs and a taxi cab to block the road.
They attacked and robbed some passengers from Techiman and when a Benz bus with registration number AS 9923 – 15 filled with market women arrived at the scene whilst returning from Yeji in the Pru East area at about 2:45 am on Monday, they stopped the bus.
Unknowing to the robbers, the Benz bus had a police escort on board.
As the bus approached the barrier, the robbers used flashlights to stop them and opened fire.
The police escort returned fire and killed one of them instantly while the rest took to their heels.
The police Patrol team later arrived to convey the deceased to the Sunyani Regional Hospital Mortuary.