Why Ghana urgently needs a "source of wealth law" - Daniel Domelevo explains

Former Auditor-General, Daniel Yao Domelevo wants a new law that would compel the state to conduct a lifestyle audit of Ghanaians.
According to Mr Domelevo, this law will enable the state to identify instances of unexplained wealth, tax evasion and stealing of national resources.
His call follows the recent public debate about the acquisition of massive wealth by government appointees.
"There is an urgent need for a lifestyle audit (law). It is necessary we come out with a law which enables Ghanaians to explain where they get their money from," Mr Domelevo said in an interview with Joy News.
"There are some people who don't have any well-paid job or have not been in office long enough to accumulate a fraction of what they have.
"These people may have to account to the nation and explain how they got their money. If these monies were not even earned through corrupt means, at least they might have evaded taxes, so they may have to pay tax".