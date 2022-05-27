Police, ECG pledge collaboration

The Accra Regional Police Command has renewed its commitment to partner the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to safeguard its installations and ward off miscreants who may want to interfere with them.
The pledge was made by the Accra Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Iddi Lansah Seidu, during a visit by the Accra West Regional Management team of ECG.
The visit followed recent incidents of vandalisation of newly installed ECG transformers by thieves to steal copper windings, theft of meters already in use by customers, and interference with some other installations.
DCOP Lansah Seidu highlighted the service’s core mandate of ensuring the safety and security of life and property, and called for a closer collaboration with the ECG to stop the activities of the criminals.
“We are committed to ensuring that a few criminals do not deprive many of us from enjoying the benefits of public investments,” he said, adding that “giving the police adequate information about the locations of your installations will help us to offer improved security around them.”
The Accra West Regional General Manager, Ebenezer Ghunney, expressed gratitude for the reception, and promised to do more to strengthen the already cordial relationship that existed between the two institutions.
He described the effect of the operations of the ECG and the police as symbiotic, saying “enhanced illumination ensures improved security, while a good secure environment provides staff of ECG with the confidence to safely go about our duties daily”.
Members of the ECG delegation included the Accra West Regional Engineer, Emmanuel Ankrah, and the Regional Communications Officer, Fred Baimbill-Johnson.
The Accra West Region oversees the Ablekuma, Achimota, Amasaman, Bortianor, Kaneshie, Dansoman, Korle Bu and Nsawam districts of the ECG.