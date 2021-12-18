Wakanda One City of Return Trade Expo ends

A historic gathering of independent leaders of African descent from the US, UK, China, the Caribbean Islands, and Continental Africa met in Ghana, Cape Coast for the Wakanda One City of Return Trade Expo.
It was Oduwacoin that sponsored the Genesis of Africa's Economic Revolution- themed Wakanda One City of Return Trade Expo on December 3-11, 2021.
Organizers of the event succeeded in staying in tune with their mission to bring people of African descent together to empower them through trade and technology.
Oduwacoin, The only African Blockchain Solution providers were on board to sponsor the event.
The African Diaspora Development Institute team led by H.E Ambasador Dr. Arikana Chihombori Quao and Prof. PLO Lumumba the organic voices for people of African descent showed up and made the event spectacular in value.
Participants lauded Nana Obokese Ampah of Asebu State highly for being the catalyst to the event.
ODUWACOIN is proving without any doubt that it is definitely the first Pan-African Crypto with a message for Africa.