Vice President Bawumia speaks on digital economy today

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, will tonight deliver a public lecture on the digital economy of the country at the Ashesi University.
The public lecture will also have an interactive session with students of the University on how digitalization is transforming the economy and positioning Ghana for the emerging global digital revolution.
Dr. Bawumia, who has spearheaded government's digitalization drive, is expected to explain the Government’s vision, the measures undertaken so far, and address the impact of digitalization on the general Ghanaian economy and service delivery, both by government and the private sector.
Dr. Bawumia is also expected to highlight Ghana's success story to inspire other African countries to emulate Ghana's lead.