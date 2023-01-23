UPSA must clarify issues on admissions

Dear Sir, I wish to appeal to the current Vice Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies (UPSA), Accra, to issue a statement to clarify issues regarding a news item that went viral a few weeks ago that UPSA has plans to limit ‘2023/24 admissions to aggregate 6’.
I have noted that since this widely disseminated news item was published, there has not been a retraction or rejoinder, either from the Vice Chancellor or the UPSA as an institution. This leads to the assumption that the publication was factual, and the intention contained therein is meant to be carried out.
In light of the above, I wish to recommend the following actions to you;
1. That you please seek the legal opinion of the eminent lawyers at UPSA’s School of Law, the Legal Department of the School itself, the Legal Departments of the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service, as well as the Attorney-General, on the legal position with regard to the decision to limit admission into the university to students with only Aggregate 6; and
2. To cause the withdrawal of your statement, if indeed it is true, pending advise from the individuals and institutions named above.
To conclude, I believe that your announcement, if it is indeed true, flies in the face of the laws of Ghana and it will be unfair to prospective students. It will also end up disqualifying a significant number of students from studying at UPSA.
Kenneth Kuranchie, Accra
Telephone: 0244206890