University of Ghana launches 75th anniversary

The University of Ghana (UG), Legon has launched its 75th anniversary in Accra to celebrate the gains made by the premier university over the years, even as it strategises for the future.
The anniversary, which will come off next year, will be on the theme: “Nurturing resilience: Adopting technology, embracing humanism”.
It will feature activities such as alumni homecoming, lectures, inter-union games, fundraising, a kids’ festival (KIDAFEST), among others, to reflect the all-inclusive nature of the university.
Present at the launch were the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare; a former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo; the Minister for Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum; past vice-chancellors of the university, chiefs, lecturers, alumni of the university and students.
The anniversary logo was also unveiled at the launch.
Institution of excellence
The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, said the UG had, over the years, distinguished itself as the best higher institution in the country and one of the best in Africa.
She added that the university had undertaken many ground-breaking research works to address pertinent issues, set the pace for quality teaching, nurtured great minds, shaped careers and built transformational leaders.
She said the university had transited from when it started in 1948 as the University College of the then Gold Coast at Achimota to its present Legon campus.
“Today, the UG is a household name, the first-choice destination for both SHS leavers and graduate students. It has formidable faculties who are authorities on various issues of national and continental concern and attracts some of the world’s best researchers, committed administrators and professionals,” she said.
Prof. Amfo said the university was combining technology with traditional methods of instruction across its campuses and learning centres, including 26 younger tertiary institutions affiliated to it.
Strong reputation
The Second Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Elsie Addo Awadzi, who was the guest of honour, said the university had built a strong reputation as an institution of excellence, making it one of the preferred choices for academics and researchers.
“The university has made substantial contribution to the human resource needs of our nation by shaping the minds that have built our state institutions, communities, businesses and political, economic and cultural systems,” she said.
Ms Awadzi urged current managers of the university to come up with more innovations and strategies to ensure that the institution remained relevant.
“I have no doubt at all that our university will grow as it harnesses technology for resilience and delivers inclusive and human centred educational and training programmes,” she added.
Commendation
The Chancellor of the university, Mary Chinery-Hesse, described the height the university had reached as commendable and said there was the need to motivate its management to keep up the good work.
She said living in an ever-changing society demanded that management embrace change to pave the way for the transformation of the university to further impact the nation and the world.
Ms Chinery-Hesse called for the active participation of all stakeholders in the celebration of the anniversary to ensure its success.
The Chairperson of the University Council, Justice Sophia Akuffo, who launched the anniversary, expressed satisfaction with the fact that the UG had been able to fulfil a greater part of its vision.