Two bag 15 years each for stealing Toyota Camry

The Accra circuit court has sentenced two men to 15 years imprisonment each for stealing a Toyota Camry at Kwabenya in Accra.
The two, Yaw Antwi Boasiako, a goldsmith and Kwaku Akorsah, a driver, pleaded not guilty, however, the presiding judge, Mr. Aboagye Tandoh convicted them on the grounds that the prosecution had proven their guilt beyond doubt.
In passing sentence, Mr. Aboagye Tandoh said he had considered the fact that the case had travelled more than three years, plus the convicts had been in custody for a long time as well as a plea for mitigation by counsel for the convicts.
According to the prosecution, the convicts, together with others currently at large, stole a Toyota Camry belonging to one Godwin Broke, a resident of Community 3 in Tema, at gunpoint.
The prosecution said that on June 19, 2015, one Ivan hired the convicts and the others at large to rob Broke of his Toyota Camry, and after a round of drinking at a spot at Abelenkpe, also in Accra, they went out to execute their plan.
Right after the robbery, however, according to the prosecution, Broke reported the matter to the police, who on October 5, 2015, acting on intelligence, recovered Broke’s car which had been re-registered GR 479 - 15, from Ivan’s house.
According to the prosecution, investigation led to the arrest of the two who admitted the offences in their respective caution statement.