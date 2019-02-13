Savannah Region: Government condemns Salaga violence

The Minister of Regional Reorganisation and Development Minister, Dan Botwe has condemned the Salaga South violence which arose after the selection of Damongo as capital for the newly created Savannah region yesterday
.
However, the Minister in an address at the presentation of Constitutional Instrument to create the Bono East Region today expressed shock at the reaction given what he said was extensive consultations with chiefs of the area before Damongo was chosen.
He said: "It is therefore very surprising that in one of the six areas where they themselves on their own had such consultations and sensitization.
"We witnessed yesterday after such a beautiful programme an act of lawlessness in Salaga. We condemn this, we are told that about seven people have been arrested and they are looking for
