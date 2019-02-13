fbpx

Savannah Region: Government condemns Salaga violence

Savannah Region: Government condemns Salaga violence
The Minister of Regional Reorganisation and Development Minister, Dan Botwe

The Minister of Regional Reorganisation and Development Minister, Dan Botwe has condemned the Salaga South violence which arose after the selection of Damongo as capital for the newly created Savannah region yesterday.

Some irate youth went on a rampage to protest the development, burning down the New Patriotic Party (NPP) constituency office and some party billboards.

However, the Minister in an address at the presentation of Constitutional Instrument to create the Bono East Region today expressed shock at the reaction given what he said was extensive consultations with chiefs of the area before Damongo was chosen.

He said: "It is therefore very surprising that in one of the six areas where they themselves on their own had such consultations and sensitization.

"We witnessed yesterday after such a beautiful programme an act of lawlessness in Salaga. We condemn this, we are told that about seven people have been arrested and they are looking for the others. It is our firm belief that the law would deal with such people".


Ghana News Headlines

For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page

Related Articles

Bono East Region: Akufo-Addo names Techiman as capital

Mixed reactions greet new regional captials

Damongo named Savannah Regional capital