Akufo-Addo chooses Goaso as capital of Ahafo Region

President Akufo-Addo has chosen Goaso, the capital of the Asunafo North municipality as the capital for the newly created Ahafo Region.

Goaso is located between three major towns; Mim, Kukuom and Hwidiem. Other surrounding towns include Ayumso, Akrodie, Fawohoyeden and Nkaseim.

The region has been carved out of the south-eastern part of the Brong Ahafo Region and is in fulfilment of a campaign promise made by New Patriotic Party.

Prior to the 2016 Ghanaian general election, the then-candidate Nana Akufo-Addo declared that when elected, he would explore the possibility of creating new regions out of some of the existing regions in Ghana in order to bring government closer to citizens.

