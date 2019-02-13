Zenith Bank commends GIJ for its role in national development

The Managing Director of the Zenith Bank Ghana Limited, Mr Henry Oroh, has praised the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) for its contribution towards the human development of Ghana.
The Zenith boss, who described the school as “innovative institution” pledged that the bank would support it to achieve its goals.
Mr Oroh made the remarks when the leadership of the school Wednesday, February 13, 2019, paid a courtesy call on him at the bank’s head office in Accra.
The GIJ delegation included the Rector, Professor Kwamena Kwansah-Aidoo, the Acting Head of the Department of Communication of the school, Dr Lawrencia Agyepong, and Mr Yaw Odame Gyau, a Senior Lecturer.
Mr Oroh said “I would like to congratulate you (GIJ) for turning 60,” noting that “We will do anything we can to support you.”
He also commended the school to its plans to set up an endowment fund to help train specialised media practitioners in the country.
He, however, urged the leadership of the school to widen their net in soliciting for support to help set up the endowment fund.
“You (GIJ) have to expand your base,” Mr Oroh said, pointing out that the Zenith Bank is one of the corporate institutions in Ghana that does a lot of corporate social responsibilities.
Purpose of visit
For his part, Prof. Kwansah-Aidoo said as part of measures to achieving the mission of the school, which is to remain a highly academic professional communications institution serving the needs of students, industry and society, the school is collaborating with all relevant institutions and stakeholders to ensure that students produced by the school meet the demands of the changing world.
He said the visit was also to help deepen the bond between the school and the bank, saying “As partners, we think there must be areas of collaboration.”
Prof. Kwansah-Aidoo said there were so many areas that the bank could collaborate with the school, explaining that communication forms a critical part of any progressive establishment.
He also used the occasion to introduce the school’s 60th anniversary and called for the support of the bank.
History
GIJ was established in 1959 by the Kwame Nkrumah government to provide training in journalism toward the development of a patriotic cadre of journalists to play an active role in the emancipation of the African continent.
The school, formerly the Ghana School of Journalism, was officially opened on Monday, October 16, 1959, by the then Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Mr Kofi Baako.
With a vision to be the preferred communications training institute in Africa, upholding high academic standards and producing world class professionals for the transformation of society, the school since its establishment has trained and continue to train world-class media practitioners from both home and abroad.
Anniversary
Speaking on the school’s 60th anniversary and the setting up of an endowment fund, the Chairperson of the 60th anniversary celebration committee, Dr Lawrencia Agyapong, said “We want to celebrate our 60th anniversary in a grand style.”
She said the school would need all her business partners and stakeholders on board in the celebration of its 60th anniversary.
Dr Agyapong also appealed to the bank to accept students from the school to do their practical internship with them.