Togbe Agyeman V installed Chief of Adidome "Pledges to drive development"

Jemima Achivors, ADIDOME Jun - 15 - 2023 , 07:44

Emmanuel James Atiemo Fiagbenu has been enstooled as the Chief of Adidome in the Central Tongu District in the Volta Region.

The new chief known as Togbe Kwasinyi Kakaklolo Agyeman V, brings with him a wealth of experience, a diverse educational background and a vision for progress.

In a colourful ceremony to unveil him, the Adidome Chief, clad in exquisite royal regalia, assured his people of his mission to make education a prime focus for youth development by setting up an education fund for students in the area.

“We have to create opportunities for our people to climb the highest ladder of education as high as our support can take them,” he said.

He added that education was pivotal in development and as such it behoved his leadership to create opportunities for the teeming youth of Adidome.

Togbe Agyeman underscored the need for the chieftaincy institution to be held in reverence due to its core significance as the very foundation of society.

Speaking on the theme of the celebration: “Dawn of a new day: Uniting for development”, the new chief drew an analogy between marriage and his relationship with his people as their leader.

He assured them of development which would trickle down to the rest of the Mafi State.

Togbe Agyeman also used the occasion to announce the institution of the Adidome Advisory Board to be responsible for the affairs, development and progress of the area.

Born Emmanuel James Atiemo Fiagbenu at Adidome, Togbe's late father and former head of the Toh/Tovie Clan and Landlord of Adidome, Hlortator Seth Kwabla Fiagbenu, played a significant role in shaping his early life while his mother, Rose Afua Voedeh Fiagbenu, provided a loving and supportive environment for him and his 11 siblings.

Togbe Agyeman's ancestral heritage is deeply rooted in his name.

His grandfather, Togbe Kwasinyi Agyeman III - the Kakaklolo, Obuabasa, Nudokpowortor bestowed the name "Atiemo" on him, honouring a distinguished ancestor.

Academic Excellence

Togbe Agyeman pursued Automobile Engineering and Technician training privately at the Accra Polytechnic, followed by a successful completion of the GCE 'O' and 'A' level examinations.

These achievements opened the doors to the prestigious University of Ghana, where Togbe majored in Sociology, Political Science and Psychology, graduating with First Class Honours in Sociology.

Togbe Agyeman's pursuit of knowledge extended beyond his university education.

He undertook various short courses in different disciplines, but it was a course in Public Relations and Communication at the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) that sparked a new career path in his professional life.