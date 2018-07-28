Taxi driver found on govt payroll with fake certificate

The Audit Service has discovered a taxi driver who used someone’s certificate to get himself on
government payroll and has been drawing salaries for some time .
Mr Winful, therefore, used the opportunity of the monitoring to bring to the attention of the general public that apart from the enumeration, the audit service department is also interested in knowing the authenticity of the documents that have been presented before the audit service.
He said the enumeration exercise was successful and expressed shock that some people used other people ’s certificate for employment.
This, he observed that “if this person finds himself in the hospital or classroom then possibly it could be the result of why we are creating poor result in our Secondary schools”.
He again called on public heads of institutions to also do some background checks especially of high-risk officers in their respective institutions.
He bemoaned the situation where some government workers bring photocopy or email of appointment or promotion letters to the audit service instead of the original copy.
“This is public institutions and photocopies are some of
The Deputy Auditor-General believed ongoing enumeration exercise will create space for teaming youth who are marking time to join the public service in whichever capacity they want to be.
