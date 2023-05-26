Task force to enforce ban on noise-making

Juliet Akyaa Safo May - 26 - 2023 , 06:47

A task force is to be formed under the auspices of the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council and the traditional authorities to enforce the observance of the ban on drumming and noise-making in Accra.

The task force will comprise representatives from the local assemblies, the police within the jurisdiction, a representative of the faith-based organisations and the respective traditional councils.

Meanwhile, the faith-based organisations are to confine crusades, conventions and usual forms of worship to church buildings in the interest of peace and harmony.

These were agreed at an emergency meeting held yesterday under the auspices of the RCC at the seat of the Greater Accra House of Chiefs in Dodowa as tensions escalate over the observance of the ban on noise-making as desired by the traditional authorities.

A communique released after the meeting said a common committee of various interest groups has been proposed to monitor and manage issues around the observance of customs, traditions, festivals and worship in the Greater Accra Region.

All reports of infractions and infringements of a prescribed noise level during the period of the customary ban are to be referred to the committee, which has been given the powers of adjudication and compliance.

The committee will comprise representatives of the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC), the Regional House of Chiefs, metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies (MMDAs), faith-based organisations and the traditional councils.

The communique said the committee would exist for six months from May 25, 2023, to November 24, 2023, to present a permanent recommendation to the RCC regarding a lasting solution to matters raised by the current controversy.

Public Order Act

It was resolved that faith-based organisations would be guided by the Public Order Act and the bye-laws of the various assemblies in the region.

Additionally, an agreement was reached for the faith-based organisations to use microphones at reduced volumes, including public address systems in auditoriums only, as well as the clapping of hands at minimum levels permissible in auditoriums only.

Addressing journalists after the closed-door meeting, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, expressed the hope that the resolution would help to reach a peaceful solution to similar issues elsewhere within the region.

He explained that there had been some misunderstanding between some traditional councils in the region relating to the ban on drumming and noise-making which necessitated the meeting.

He, however, stressed that the mandated task force would not go into a church to forcibly take, vandalise or assault people, but would rather enforce the directive in a disciplined manner.

“The RCC affirms its position to serve the people of the region and ensure that there is law and order and peace.

The RCC is assisting the Regional House of Chiefs in our continuous support and unbiased approach in ensuring that there is a win-win situation between the faith-based groups and the traditional councils in the performance of traditional rites and customs,” he said.

Renowned evangelist, Reverend Dr Lawrence Tetteh, speaking on behalf of faith-based organisations, expressed their respect to traditions and promised that they would abide by the agreement.

The President of the Greater Accra House of Chiefs, Nene Klagbordjor Animley V, thanked all groups present for their commitment to abide by the agreement.

Meeting

The Regional Minister and members of the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) met the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs and leaders of faith-based organisations to find ways to resolve the misunderstanding over the ban on drumming and noise-making.

The meeting was attended by heads of the Regional House of Chiefs, the RCC, members of the REGSEC, traditional council members, paramount chiefs, divisional chiefs, opinion leaders, and the security and intelligence agencies.

The meeting was also to discuss how to coexist in the region while observing the customs and rites preceding the celebration of Homowo and other festivals in the Greater Accra Region.