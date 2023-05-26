ECG cashless system kicks off in Volta, Oti

Alberto Mario Noretti May - 26 - 2023 , 06:52

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has begun implementing the cashless system for paying for power in the Volta and the Oti regions.

Subsequently, offices of the company said they would no longer accept cash from customers for the payment of electricity bills and prepaid power purchases.

The acting Volta Regional Manager of ECG, Michael Buabin, confirmed this to the media in Ho last week Friday.

“Customers with smartphones can access this cashless system by downloading the ECG PowerApp onto their cellular phones and following the prompts to pay their post-paid bills or purchase prepaid credit for smart meters.

“Customers without smartphones can dial *226# to access this cashless system for all transactions,” he said.

Mr Buabin explained that the move was part of efforts to digitalise ECG’s operations to make them more efficient and convenient to customers.

“That will largely relieve customers of the inconvenience of shuttling between their homes and power purchasing points,” he added.

Mr Buabin said third-party prepaid vendors would, however, continue selling power to customers.

“Customers who still wish to visit ECG offices to pay their bills or buy prepaid electricity should load the money onto their mobile money wallets for access to the cashless service since the company does not accept cash any longer,” the acting regional manager said.

He said the company had embarked on an intensive campaign to sensitise customers to the use of the new system and its benefits to ensure they had a sound understanding of how it operated and its benefits.

Mr Buabin renewed the appeal to the company’s customers to settle their bills promptly since the company was set to embark on another revenue mobilisation exercise in the region, during which defaulters would be disconnected.