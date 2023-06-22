Tamale Teaching Hospital staff receive President’s Award for hard work

Mohammed Fugu Jun - 22 - 2023 , 06:58

About 300 staff of the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) in the Northern regional capital have been honoured by the government for their various contributions to the country 's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Presidential Awards, initiated by President Akufo-Addo, acknowledges the exceptional role of frontline health workers who dedicated themselves to their work and rendered invaluable services during the pandemic.

The awardees included nurses, midwives, doctors, radiographers, pharmacists, nutrition officers, laboratory technicians, as well as support staff such as drivers, electricians and laundry attendants.

Each of the awardees was presented with a certificate of recognition signed by the President.

In addition, the hospital also received a Presidential Award for its outstanding service to the people in the region in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Presenting the awards on behalf of the President in Tamale last Tuesday, the Northern Regional Minister, Shani Alhassan Shaibu, said the awards were a national honour to recognise the efforts of the frontline workers who risked their lives to save others.

While acknowledging the good works and dedication of the staff in health delivery, he admonished them to remain professional in the discharge of their duties.

"Let us expose the wrongdoers who tarnish the image of the hospital by their action and inaction and convince the populace that we seek to serve them," he said.



Recorded cases

The Northern Regional Health Director, Dr Braimah Baba Abubakari, said the hospital, which was the COVID-19 management centre, recorded about 1,922 confirmed cases and 32 deaths.

He said that although the pandemic exposed the healthcare system in the country, it had brought some reforms, adding that "during the COVID-19 period, TTH got many equipment such as ultrasound machines, ECG machines, oxygen generators, oxygen plants and a new CT scan to support quality healthcare delivery.

The acting Chief Executive Officer of TTH, Dr Adam Atiku, lauded the government for the gesture and said it would go a long way to boost the morale of staff.