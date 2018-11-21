Supreme Court throws out Montie 3 remission case

The Supreme Court has dismissed a legal action challenging Former President John Dramani’s Mahama remission of the four -month jail term slapped on the infamous Montie trio
.
Useful links Ghana Politics | Ghana Celebrity News | News in Ghana
“The remission cannot be questioned as it followed due process,” the court held.
The majority decision
“Montie trio” saga
Useful links Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana
Saliu Maase aka Mugabe, a radio show host; Ako-Gunn and
They were also fined GH¢10,000 each.
The two panellists, spurred on by Maase, threatened the lives of judges of the Superior Court, especially those who had heard the case on the credibility of the country’s electoral roll filed by Abu Ramadan and Evans Nimako against the Electoral Commission (EC).
for current Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana
They were found guilty of scandalising the court, defying and lowering its authority and bringing its name into disrepute
Shortly after the apex court’s decision, a petition was sent to then President Mahama, describing the sentence as “harsh” and urging him to pardon them.
The President, in August 2016, remitted the convicts’ sentences from four months to one month, which they served.
Challenge
In September 2016, Nana Asante Bediatuo, the current Executive Secretary to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo; Mr Elikplim Agbemava and Mr Alfred Tuah-Yeboah filled separate legal actions to challenge the remission by the President.
The applicants argued that upon a true and proper construction of articles 14 (1)(b), 19 (12), 72 (1) and (3), 125 (1) and (3), 126 (2) and 127 (1) of the 1992 Constitution, the purported grant of a remission of the punishment of four months imposed on Mugabe, Nelson and Gunn was in excess of the powers conferred on the President of Ghana by Article 72 (1) of the Constitution 1992, an unjustified interference with the independence of the Judiciary and thus an affront to the Constitution of Ghana.