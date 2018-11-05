40 staff departed Metro TV on mutual consent - Union

The Chairman of the local union of Metro TV, Phil John Quartey, has explained that the 40 staff that left the channel on November 2 did so after reaching an agreement with the owners
.
According to him, the 40 staff were from all departments of the company with the exception of journalists.
"It was 40 staff and their last day was November 2," Mr Quartey said in an interview with Graphic Online.
"There was no journalist but they were from the security department, the transport department, production and the administration, there was no journalist".
"The company did not lay the workers off, it was an agreement between the union and the owners, JOSPONG Group".
He said the agreement was reached between the Metro TV local Union and the JOSPONG Group because some workers felt they could not continue under the existing conditions.
He said the workers were paid-off with the exception of a few outstanding benefits such as their tier-two pensions.
