Woman killed in bus crash with tractor, 14 others hospitalized

One person died on the spot, while 14 others who sustained severe injuries are battling for their lives at the Sunyani Regional Hospital following a vehicular accident on the Berekum-Nsoatre Highway on Saturday evening
.
Useful links Ghana Politics | Ghana Celebrity News | News in Ghana
In the process of overtaking the tractor, the high light of an oncoming vehicle blurred the vision of the ford transit bus driver and forced him to crash with the tractor on the side thereby killing a female passenger in the bus.
According to the police, the driver of the bus, Kyere said when he was trying to overtake the tractor, the driver of the tractor veered into the inner lane.
A male passenger who was seated in front of the bus had his left shoulder peeled off, while other passengers sustained life-threatening injuries.
Useful links Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana
The victims, who were travelling from Berekum to Sunyani were rushed to the Sunyani Regional Hospital where they are currently receiving treatment.
According to the police, the driver of the Ford Transit Bus
Police Response
for current Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana
The Brong Ahafo Regional Commander of the Police Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), Superintendent Stella
According to her, the driver of the tractor could not be found after the incident and suggested that he might be in a health facility treating himself adding that “I cannot
Supt
She explained that when the police rushed to the accident scene, some residents had assisted to take the victims to the hospital for treatment, adding that the accident vehicles were towed to the regional MTTD yard for further investigation.
Supt
Supt