Lady Victoria Foundation donates to All Nations School

A non-governmental organization, Lady Victoria Foundation, has donated stationery and text books worth thousands of cedis to the Mother of All Nations School in the Madina-Zongo area.
The donation, which took place on Friday 2nd November 2018 at the premises of the school, was part of the organization's humanitarian activities.
An elated director of the Mother of the All Nations school, Mr. Zico Abubakar Newton said the donation was timely and would help boost teaching and learning in the school.
He said: "We are very much grateful to the Lady Victoria Foundation for their kind and heartwarming gesture. It wouldn't have come at a better time. This donation is timely and would go a long way to aid in the teaching and learning of the kids. Our profound gratitude to Lady Victoria and the team and we can assure her that the donated items would be put to good use so as to get the maximum impact on the kids.
"The president of the Lady Victoria Foundation, Madam Victoria on her part, said the major aim of the foundation is to help the less privileged in the society regardless of where they are located.
"The main motive of the foundation is to help the less privileged. If you follow our various programmes, you would realize that we try to go down, deep down to try to help those who really need help. It doesn't matter how small or big it is, as long as it is going to help somebody from one level to the other, we would always be glad to come on board."
Lady Victoria and the team took a tour of the school to interact with the kids and encourage them to take their studies seriously so they would become better adults in the future.
The Mother of All Nations School is a charitable pre-school located in the Madina Zongo area.
The aim is to give quality pre-school education at relatively free cost. It has about 250 kids enrolled and boast of quality pre-school staff.
