Speaker of Parliament commends Vanuatu Trade Commissioner for strengthening bilateral trade

Kweku Zurek Jun - 05 - 2023 , 14:25

The Speaker of the Parliament of Ghana, Rt Hon Alban Sumana Bagbin, has expressed his appreciation to the Vanuatu Trade Commissioner to Ghana, Ambassador Professor Hugh Aryee, for his efforts in establishing a connection between the Republic of Vanuatu and Ghana, and fostering business interests between the two countries.

The Speaker emphasized the importance of global connectivity in today's world, highlighting the need for smaller nations to engage in bilateral trade with advanced economies.

During a meeting with the Vanuatu Trade Commissioner and his team at the Parliament House in Accra, the Rt Hon Speaker warmly welcomed them and discussed the upcoming visit of the Speaker of the Vanuatu Parliament and his delegation to Ghana in July 2023.

The purpose of the visit was to officially inform the Speaker about the forthcoming visit and discuss the itinerary, including the important places and personalities the delegation plans to visit during their stay in Ghana.

Amb. Prof Hugh Aryee also informed the Speaker and his staff about the reciprocal business trip to Vanuatu scheduled for August 20 to September 4.

The trade mission aims to facilitate business engagements between Ghanaian public, businesses, trade agencies, and the Republic of Vanuatu, as well as provide opportunities for leisure and holidays.

Expressing his delight about the visit, Rt Hon Alban Sumana Bagbin assured the delegation that the Parliament of Ghana is ready to receive their counterparts and extend all necessary courtesies and protocols.

He mentioned his personal excitement as he had always desired to visit Vanuatu in the past, making this visit a pleasant opportunity. The Speaker encouraged Ghanaians to take advantage of this occasion.

The Rt Hon Speaker emphasized the readiness of the entire House to welcome the visiting delegation and expressed his intention to confer with the leadership of the House to provide the visiting Speaker an opportunity to address the Parliament.

He called for the establishment of a joint committee comprising parliamentary staff and the Trade Commission to develop a suitable plan of action for the historic visit, marking the first official visit of a government delegation from the Republic of Vanuatu to Ghana.

Accompanying the Vanuatu Trade Commissioner will be Hon Seremaiah Matai Nawalu, Member of Parliament and Minister of Trade, Industry, Tourism, and Ni-Vanuatu Businesses, Hon Anatole Hymak, Member of Parliament and Chairman of Economics and Foreign Policies Standing Committees of Vanuatu Parliament, Mr. Noel Kalo, Director of the Department of Trade, Mr. Gaetan Ruru, overseeing Interparliamentary Relations of the Office of the Parliament of Vanuatu, and Ms. Vanessa MOLISA, Advisor to the Office of Speaker.

As a token of goodwill, the Trade Commissioner presented a picturesque brochure outlining the Vanuatu Trade Commission's goals and objectives for Ghana and the West African regional bloc. Additionally, Vanuatu vehicle stickers were presented to the Rt Hon Speaker.