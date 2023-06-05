Ekumfi to hold burial rites for 4 paramount rulers

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Jun - 05 - 2023 , 17:54

The chiefs and people of the Ekumfi Traditional Area in the Central Region will from June 9 to 18, 2023, perform the final funeral rites of two paramount chiefs and two paramount queens.

The final funeral rites of the deceased chiefs and queens have not been performed for more than three decades, after their departure.

The climax of the funeral, which will be held at the Royal Palace at Ekumfi Ebiram, starting from 10:00 am, will be done on Saturday, June 17, 2023.

Who are the Ekumfi chiefs and queens?

The late chiefs are Nana Akyin VI, the first President of the Central Regional House of Chiefs, who reigned from 1959 to 1973.

He was also a founding member of the National House of Chiefs, and was the first Chairman of the Presidential Commission in the First Republic.

Under Nana Akyin VI’s reign, he sought the development of Ekumfi and united the various communities within the traditional area to be part of Ekumfi’s development efforts.

This, he urged, the indigenes of Ekumfi to contribute in their individual capacities to the development of the area, which he often re-echoed in his popular phrase “Yɛ adze ma wonbɔ wo dzin” to wit, do something for your name to be mentioned or recognised.

Nana Akyin VI, was also considered as the defacto Vice President of the First Republic.

The others are Nana Akyin VII; Nana Benyiwa IV (Paramount Queen mother), and Nana Benyiwa V.

The funeral is expected to attract thousands of people, particularly Ekumfi indigenes and well-wishers from the area and across the country.

Activities

From June 9 to 18, many activities, including communal labour in the various Ekumfi communities are expected to take place.

The various “asafo companies” in the Ekumfi area will perform at the seat of the Ekumfi paramountcy at Ekumfi Ebirem in a colourful display of the rich Ekumfi culture, to bid their last respect to their departed chiefs and queens.

The current Paramount Chief of the area, who is also the President of the Ekumfi Traditional Council, Odeefo Akyin VIII, has extended invitation to all Ekumfi indigenes and well-wishers to join the traditional area to give their departed chiefs and queens a befitting burial.