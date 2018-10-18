Sod cut for Kwafokrom –Apedwa road dualisation

The sod has been cut for the dualisation of the Kwafokrom–Apedwa section of the Accra to Kumasi highway.
The 32-km project, which is expected to be completed in 24 months, is being undertaken by China International Water and Electric Corporation.
At the sod-cutting ceremony at Suhum yesterday, the Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr Kwasi Amoako-Attah, said the road was one of the President’s top priorities and expressed the hope that its completion would drastically reduce the numerous accidents on the stretch.
‘’It is the President’s vision that Accra to Kumasi and eventually to Paga, and Accra to Takoradi to Elubo as well as Accra-Tema-Aflao will be made dual carriage,” he added.
Facelift
Mr Amoako-Attah gave an assurance that the first term of the government would witness a major facelift in road infrastructure across the country.
’’We hope to develop the road infrastructure of the country and we have laid down programmes to that effect, ‘’ he said.
He assured those whose properties would be affected by the construction of the necessary compensation package.
Mr Amoako-Attah said the government was committed to fulfilling its promises to Ghanaians.
Development
The Eastern Regional Minister, Mr Eric Kwakye Darfour, expressed the hope that the completion of the road would open up the adjoining towns and villages.
He urged those people in the communities along the stretch to support the execution of the project.
The Chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Roads and Transport, Mr Samuel Ayeh-Paye, commended the government for the project, saying it was long overdue.
He alluded to recent statistics which established that between January and September, this year, 1,710 people died in road accident on the Kwafokrom-Apedwa Junction stretch.
The Member of Parliament for Suhum, Mr Fredrick Opare Ansah, said the stretch was prone to accidents and, therefore, the project had come at the right time.