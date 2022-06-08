SMT Ghana pledges increased investment in Ghana

SMT Ghana, the official distributor of Volvo construction equipment and Volvo vehicles in the country, has pledged to increase investment in after-sales services to boost the local mining and construction industries.
Managing Director of the company, Alex Dutamby, announced this during the company's 10th Anniversary celebration in Accra.
Mr Dutamby observed that as one of the leading dealers of construction, transport and mining equipment in the country, the growth of the company largely depended on the after-sales service, stressing that “this is what we have invested in for over a decade. Customer satisfaction is our prime objective, and we hope to do more to promote the industry”.
Anniversary
The 10th Anniversary celebration was climaxed with a staff durbar at the company’s head office on the Graphic Road in Accra.
The celebrations were held in all branches of the company at Tarkwa, Tamale and Kumasi.
Mr Dutamby described the anniversary as an important milestone for the company.
“Our vision was to achieve utmost customer satisfaction through the provision of a unique service and fantastic products relevant for the market.
We’ve been able to do this together with our team who are the main resource bringing energy and the passion to provide the best services,” he added.
He thanked the customers and partners for the support, and commended the management, staff and the various branches of the company for the inspiration to continue to provide customer satisfaction, giving the assurance that lots of projects, including training, financing and new products, were in the pipeline to boost customer satisfaction.
Optimism
SMT Ghana, he further added, would continue to partner Volvo by providing innovative and electrical solutions, adding that “we are optimistic that Ghana will soon witness more electrical equipment on the market”.
It was an afternoon of socialisation and networking as staff engaged in an inter-departmental dancing competition after joining hands to cut the anniversary cake.