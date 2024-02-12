Next article: NSS releases first batch of PIN codes for 13,353 trained teachers

Seven suspects in police custody over 'Jirapa Dubai' owner's death

Enoch Darfah Frimpong Feb - 12 - 2024 , 19:56

A total of seven suspects were in police custody as of Monday night, following the killing of the owner of the safari resort and hotel at Jirapa in the Upper West Region, commonly referred to as "Jirapa Dubai".

The police announced on Sunday that they had five suspects in custody.

But in another press statement on Monday [Feb 12, 2024], the police said two more suspects were picked up on Sunday night to bring the number of suspects in custody as of now to seven.

They are all workers at the Royal Cosy Hill Hotel in Jirapa, owned by the late Eric Johnson.

Eric Johnson was found in a pool of flood in his private apartment at the hotel and safari park premises on Sunday, February 11, prompting investigations.

The two new suspects have been named by the police as Charles Tuoze and Favour Nuobe.

The other five suspects have been named by the police as Dookuuri Fausta, Braimah Kasim, Beyuo Felix and Michael Klugey who are all also workers at the Cosy Hill Hotel.

They are all in police custody assisting the investigation together with suspect Kumbata Kwaku who was arrested earlier on Sunday.

Police investigations are continuing to bring the perpetrator or perpetrators to face justice.

Chieftaincy dispute allegation

Discussions among Jirapa residents per what Graphic Online has gathered is linking the death to a chieftaincy dispute.

Below is a copy of the Police update statement

POLICE UPDATE: TWO ADDITIONAL SUSPECTS ARRESTED IN CONNECTION WITH THE MURDER OF COSSY HILL HOTEL CEO AT JIRAPA

The Ghana Police Service, last night, 11th February 2024, arrested two (2) additional suspects in the ongoing investigation into the murder of Mr. Eric Johnson, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cosy Hill Hotel at Jirapa in the Upper West Region.

The two suspects, Charles Tuoze and Favour Nuobe, both workers at the Cosy Hill Hotel, are in Police custody.

Seven suspects so far have been arrested and assisting the Police as the investigation continues to bring the perpetrator(s) to face justice

