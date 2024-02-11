Next article: Isaac Willberforce Mensah appointed spokesperson for Office of Attorney-General

Jirapa 'Dubai' safari resort owner killed, police detain one suspect

Enoch Darfah Frimpong Feb - 11 - 2024 , 14:03

The owner of the safari resort in Jirapa in the Upper West Region, commonly referred to as "Jirapa Dubai" is dead.

Eric Johnson was reportedly stabbed to death on Saturday night, Graphic Online has gathered.

Eric Johnson recently built the Royal Cosy Hills Hotel, nicknamed Jirapa Dubai, in the Upper West Region.

It has a 4-km safari park with various kinds of animals including zebras. It has an artificial lake with fishes, aqua activities or games (Jet Ski),

Graphic Online understands Eric Johnson was attacked by unknown assailants on Saturday night [Feb 10] and stabbed to death.

The incident has generated public discussion.

Eric Johnson, an entrepreneur revealed that he decided to build the safari resort in Jirapa to help create employment opportunities in the area and also to help open the area to tourists to help boost the local economy.

The police in a statement issued Sunday afternoon said one suspect has been detained.

The police said Eric Johnson was found lying in a pool of blood in one of the hotel rooms at the Royal Cosy Hills Hotel

The Inspector-General of Police is said to have deployed a team of investigators and experts led by the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Depart (CID) to work with the Upper West Regional Police Command to ensure a thorough investigation into the incident. Attached below is a copy of the statement issued by the police on the incident

POLICE COMMENCE INVESTIGATION INTO THE DEATH OF COSSY HILL HOTEL CEO AT JIRAPA

The Ghana Police Service has commenced investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Mr. Eric Johnson, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cosy Hill Hotel at Jirapa in the Upper West Region. The deceased was found on 11th February, 2024 lying in a pool of blood in one of the rooms at the hotel. The Regional Crime Scene Management Team has visited the scene of the incident. One person has since been detained to assist the investigation. The Inspector-General of Police has deployed a team of investigators and experts led by the Director-General/CID to work with the Upper West Regional Police Command to ensure a thorough investigation into the incident.

