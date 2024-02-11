Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association commends Bawumia's flat rate tax proposal

GraphicOnline Feb - 11 - 2024 , 14:12

The Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association has expressed its appreciation for a proposal made by Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), to implement a flat rate tax on spare parts imports into the country.

In a statement released today, the Association commended Dr. Bawumia's visionary initiative, viewing it as a significant step towards safeguarding the interests of spare parts dealerships nationwide.

The Association, which is dedicated to the development and enhancement of the spare parts dealership industry, pledged its full support for Dr. Bawumia's proposal.

During an event held on February 7, 2024, in Accra, to present his vision if he is elected President, Dr. Bawumia, who is also the Vice President of Ghana, announced the NPP's commitment to introducing a flat rate tax on spare parts imports.

The Association expressed its eagerness for the timely implementation of this policy, contingent upon the NPP's success in the upcoming elections.

The proposed flat rate tax is expected to significantly reduce the cost of spare parts, providing relief to commercial drivers and easing the financial burden on the commuting public.

The Association stressed the importance of rallying behind the introduction of the flat rate tax, stating that it would contribute to the growth and prosperity of the spare parts dealership industry and the broader economic landscape.

The Association extended its gratitude to Dr. Bawumia for his foresight and commitment to the welfare of the spare parts sector.

Read the entire statement below;

