Isaac Willberforce Mensah appointed spokesperson for Office of Attorney-General

Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson Feb - 11 - 2024 , 13:48

A state attorney, Isaac Willberforce Mensah, has been appointed as the spokesperson for the Office of the Attorney-General and Ministry of Justice.

Mr Mensah, a journalist with more than 15 years experience worked with media organisations such as Citi FM, TV Africa, Multimedia and GTV before becoming a lawyer

Prior to becoming a state attorney, Mr Mensah had a successful career as a private legal practitioner.

As the newly appointed spokesperson, Mr Mensah is set to bring his unique blend of legal expertise and media prowess to articulate to the public the works, programmes and developments of one of the most important institutions of state.

With his extensive knowledge in media and communications, Mr Mensah’s work will further enhance the relationship between the Office of the Attorney-General and Ministry and the public for effective justice delivery.

As the institution with the mandate to prosecute alleged offenders, initiate civil claims on behalf of the state and defend same in claims against the state, Mr Mensah’s work will be crucial to the public education drive by the principal legal advisory institution of the state in ensuring transparency, fostering trust and cooperation with the public.

Confirming his appointment to Graphic Online, Mr Mensah described it as an honour and a call to serve the country.

“It is an honour to be called to serve your country, in whatever capacity, and I simply intend to do so in all humility. My service has always been to God and country, and hopefully same will be reflected in my work with the Office of the Attorney General,” he added.