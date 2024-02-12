Next article: Chinese inmate at Nsawam Prison escapes while receiving medical care at Korle Bu Hospital

NSS releases first batch of PIN codes for 13,353 trained teachers

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Feb - 12 - 2024 , 19:42

The National Service Scheme (NSS) has released the first batch of PIN codes for 13,353 eligible Ghanaian-trained teachers to enable them to enrol to be deployed to offer their one-year mandatory national service for the 2024 service year.

All eligible trained teachers are, therefore, requested to log onto the scheme’s website at www.nss.gov.gh to follow the online enrollment procedure.

A statement issued by the scheme’s secretariat on Monday [Feb 12, 2024] said prospective service persons would have to pay a registration fee of GH¢40 at any branch of the ADB Bank to obtain access to the main enrollment platform to complete the enrollment process.

Alternatively, the statement signed by the acting Director of Corporate Affairs, Ambrose Entsiwa Jnr, said payment of GH¢41 could be made via MTN MoMo for the same purpose.

It said enrollment would start on Wednesday, February 14 and end on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.

“All eligible trained teachers are to ensure that they complete their online enrolment process themselves within the stipulated period,” the statement added.