Sawua Hospital 93% complete

Engineers working on the Ashanti Regional Hospital at Sawua have started fixing the last components of installations to get the facility ready for use.
Currently, the engineers estimate that 93 per cent of work on the 250-bed infrastructure has been completed, with the remaining work expected to be done within a few months.
The site engineer, Mr Amer Farouk Mahmaoud Amer, told the Daily Graphic that the construction had run smoothly in recent months up to the present stage.
As of last Saturday, the physical infrastructure — including wards, the Outpatients Department and the administration block — and its finishing, landscaping, walkway, and ancillary facilities — including a water plant, a sewerage treatment plant, a medical waste treatment system — was in place.
A 20-unit staff accommodation, a 150-car park, an ambulance station, housing for lactating mothers, power plants, a mortuary, among others, have all been completed.
Features
The hospital will contain 10 theatres and dental, orthopaedic, urology and andrology specialist clinics.
It is sited on a 12,500 square-metre land and spread about along a network of internal roads system.
It will be equipped with sophisticated machines that will enable it to also serve as a referral centre, with the laboratories, pharmacies and other complementary services making it a complete destination for health care.
It is the fourth hospital infrastructure completed or being undertaken in the Ashanti Region by the Egyptian investment company, Euroget De-Invest.
The other three are the Military Hospital at Afari, the Ahafo Ano North Municipal Hospital at Tepa and a 60-bed facility in Konongo.
Work process
Mr Amer said he could not foresee any delay now that almost every item needed to complete the work was on site.
He said engineers on site had to install and fall on back-up power plants to ensure uninterrupted power supply for various aspects of the work, in the wake of regular and sometimes prolonged power outages.
Although the new hospital is beautiful, the main access road is largely unmotorable, even as the project is almost completed.
Indeed, the about two-kilometre road is dusty, with potholes seemingly widened by the movement of heavy duty vehicles transporting construction materials to the site.
Euroget De-Invest has already completed and handed over the Wa Regional, Ga East Municipal Hospital, Ahafo Ano Municipal, Tain District and Twifo-Atti-Morkwa District hospitals out of nine hospital infrastructure awarded to the company.