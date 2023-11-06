Sakyi-Hyde appointed acting CEO of UMB

Daily Graphic Nov - 06 - 2023 , 08:23

The Board of the Universal Merchant Bank (UMB) has announced Samuel Sakyi-Hyde as the acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the bank.

He is expected to continue to drive the growth strategy of the bank as the process of executive succession is secured within regulatory and statutory guidelines.

Sakyi-Hyde is a leading Ghanaian banker with almost three decades of experience.

His career track includes periods at UniCredit Ghana Limited, where he served as the CEO.

He has since 2019 served as the General Manager of Consumer Banking at UMB, where he is recognised and acclaimed for bringing the Consumer Banking Division of the bank into the black for the first time in a decade.

Speaking on the appointment, the Board Chairman of UMB, George Smith Graham, said: “Sakyi-Hyde comes to the role as part of the succession protocol being deployed, as Nana Dwemoh Benneh proceeds to retire from the bank. It is a testament to the robust governance framework we have in place, and it is anticipated that the growth strategy and trajectory we have in place will continue seamlessly.”

Mr Sakyi-Hyde, in his comments, said: “I am humbled by the appointment and look forward to contributing to the bank’s 50-year heritage of positive impact in this market.

Our brand is strong, and the fundamentals of our business are healthy.”

“#UMBUnited will continue to vigorously pursue our growth strategy of achieving dominance in SMEs and prioritise a digital-led offering.

Overall, I am glad to lead a team that has been committed to delivering a uniquely Ghanaian perspective to world-class banking, since 1972,” he said.

UMB is a leading indigenous bank reputed for bringing a uniquely Ghanaian perspective to banking, since 1972.

Headquartered in Accra and licensed by the Bank of Ghana, the bank operates 35 branches across Ghana.

Its strategic aspiration is to become a digital-first, SME-focused bank.

The bank has pioneered several innovations in this market, including the UMB SPEEDAPP, one of the best-performing agnostic banking apps in the sub-region.

About UMB

Universal Merchant Bank (UMB) is a full-service financial institution specialising in customised banking products and services.

The bank opened on March 15, 1972, and is a leading Ghanaian indigenous bank with considerable financial expertise.

It is recognised for its entrepreneurial approach, innovative use of technology and distinctive banking solutions.

UMB currently has 35 branches, three UMB Centres for Businesses, 1 UMB PPP Incubator Centre and a vast network of ATMs.

UMB is also ISO 27001 and PCI DSS certified and boasts a full suite of omnichannel solutions, including the UMB SpeedApp agnostic mobile banking solution.

UMB is active on key media platforms. For more information about UMB and its products and services, please visit: www.myumbbank.com