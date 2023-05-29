QNET cautions public against scammers

Daily Graphic May - 29 - 2023 , 13:46

International sales business entity, QNET, has cautioned the public to be on the lookout for fraudsters using the name of the company to defraud people.

It said it was collaborating with relevant state security agencies to arrest and prosecute such fraudsters.

Addressing the media in Accra, the Chief Transformation and Reputation Officer of QNET, Trevor Kuna, said for a while now, the company had been "unfairly bombarded with news of overseas travel and job scams" allegedly committed by some of its independent representatives and other scammers, who are not associated with the company in any way.

Mr Kuna said the company had been in existence for 25 years, selling its products to different parts of the world through direct selling.

The direct selling industry is estimated to be worth worth more than $200 billion globally and very pervasive in the United States, with QNET heavily involved.

The company sells a wide range of products from wellness, healthcare, jewelleries, holiday packages to educational courses.

Based in Hong Kong, the company belong to many reputable and recognised associations.

Mr Kuna said the company's involvement in direct selling was because it eliminated the barriers that prevented people from entrepreneurship.

"When people sign up to direct selling ventures, they are not required to own a shop or retail space.

They scale over the cost of setting up a business.

They only register and buy products and sell other people directly or refer other people to buy products so they can earn a commission on whatever is sold," he said.

He explained that the direct selling industry was simple and offered opportunities for people to have an additional source of income.

"Direct selling will not make anyone a millionaire overnight, but if people put in hard work, professionalism, honesty and dedication, they could be on the path to changing their own life stories," Mr Kuna said.

He said apart from the entrepreneurial opportunities that the company presented to people, its products were carefully manufactured to function optimally.