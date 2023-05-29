Zoomlion commemorates AU Day with African traditional wear

Daily Graphic May - 29 - 2023 , 14:03

The Managing Director (MD) of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Gloria Opoku Anti, has commended the management and staff of Zoomlion Ghana Limited for continuing to hold in high esteem the image of the company over the years.

She said that at an event to commemorate the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the African Union (AU) being held on the theme; “Our Africa Our Future”.

The event was used by the management and staff to remember the African traditional way of dressing and also to eat traditional foods and dishes to promote good health among staff.

“We at Zoomlion Ghana Limited have always used this day to celebrate and appreciate our staff for the wonderful performance chalked up over the years.

In line with this, the month of May has been slated to celebrate our staff in diverse ways and it is termed, Jospong Employee Month,” Mrs Anti said

She noted that after the launch of the 'Jospong Employee Month” Celebrations on Friday, May 5, 2023, the Human Resource Department had organised a series of exciting employee engagement activities to promote corporate unity and commended them for participating fully.

These included Time with HR (Kenkey Party with our junior staff), Breakfast Spread with Management, Zoomlion Goes Old School and Career Day, as well as medical screening.

“Even though the general atmosphere of our country indicates that morale is down, these employee engagement activities have brought some excitement on the faces of our staff,” she said.

The MD explained that the institutionalisation of the Breakfast Spread, for instance, brought together management and staff on one stage to eat, dance and share some cherished moments, adding: “These memories will live with me forever and I know it will be the same with most of you all.”

encouragement

She encouraged them to continue working together and celebrate the unity, strength and progress of the company, the country and Africa as a whole to create the future they desired.

“Our staff are coming from different regions and different parts of our continent but this does not in any way divide us as a company and it is in this light that I urge you all to continue to live and work in harmony for a better Africa tomorrow,” Mrs Anti stressed.

She said that Zoomlion Ghana Limited, as an organisation, was deeply committed to the development and progress of its staff and as such, it recognised that its success was intricately linked to the growth and prosperity of the communities it served.

“We believe that sustainable development can only be achieved through collaborative efforts where governments, businesses and workers prosecute a hand-in-hand agenda towards our shared vision," she explained.

She, therefore, urged the staff to foster an environment where innovation, entrepreneurship, and investment could flourish thereby creating opportunities for the youth and future generations.

"Today, we acknowledge the challenges that lie ahead of us as a company.

Our continent faces pressing issues such as poverty, inequality, climate change and inadequate healthcare systems.

However, in the face of these challenges, we must remember that Africa has always been a continent of resilience and resourcefulness.

We possess the talent, the creativity and the determination to overcome any obstacle that stands in our way so Zoomlion Ghana Limited will stand the test of time," she said.

Mrs Anti also disclosed that a Junior Staff Welfare fund had been approved for implementation and gave the assurance that the company was ready to extend support to its junior staff.