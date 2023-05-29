Ghana Ambulance found in Dubai is part of 26 new fleet being procured

Graphic.com.gh May - 29 - 2023 , 16:41

The Ghana National Ambulance Service has reacted to a video in circulation claiming one of the ambulances belonging to the service has been shipped to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for sale.

In a statement dated Monday, [May 29, 2023], the Ambulance Service explained that the vehicle in the video is part of 26 new vehicles the government was procuring from Dubai.

Debunking the claim in the audio accompanying the video that the vehicle had been sent from Ghana for sale in Dubai, the service said the vehicle is currently in the yard of the vehicle manufacturing company, which is preparing it for shipment into Ghana.

It is part of a total of 26 Toyota Hiace vehicles that the government through the Ministry of Health has purchased.

"The manufacturing processes are over and very soon the ambulances will be shipped into Ghana. We therefore entreat the general public to disregard the video in circulation and commentary made by the person who made the video," the statement signed by Simmons Yussif Kewura, Deputy Director, Public Relations at the National Ambulance Service said.

Tiktok video

In a video shared on social media [Tiktok], two people, speaking the Twi language filmed the said vehicle parked in a yard among other vehicles in Dubai.

They claimed that they were in the yard to look for a vehicle to buy and came across the Toyota Hiace ambulance branded in Ghana National Ambulance Service colours.

The vehicle had the inscription, "National Ambulance Service," with the Ghana Coat of Arms on it. It also had the writing, "Radiology Specialist Ambulance, Ministry of Health, Funded by World Bank."

Below is a copy the statement issued by the service