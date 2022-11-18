President swears in 2 envoys for Guinea, Algeria

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has sworn in two envoys for Guinea and Algeria.
He administered the oaths of Secrecy and Office to Maxwell Awiaga and Yaw Bimpong, who are representing the country in Guinea and Algeria, respectively.
According to the President, the two were appointed as a result of their experience as Foreign Office officials, including the fact that they had comported themselves well.
He advised them to work together in harmony with their staff, saying such unity was important for the success of their missions.
“They have to feel your leadership and you also have to respect their expertise and capabilities. With this, they will help and guide you to make correct decisions in the interest of our country,” President Akufo-Addo added.
Guinea
He said although Guinea was having a difficult time under a military regime, among other challenges, it was important that Ghana was well represented in that country.
He said relations between the two countries could be traced back to the time of their independence and, therefore, called for the strengthening of ties between the two countries for their mutual benefit.
Algeria
President Akufo-Addo also said Ghana and Algeria had been trailblazers in the liberation struggle in Africa and, therefore, urged the new envoy to work hard towards sustaining the relations between them.
“There are all kinds of issues, including the economy and security, confronting our countries today, and so you are going there at a delicate moment,” he told the new envoy.
Appreciation
Mr Awiaga expressed appreciation to the President for the honour done them and pledged to work to raise the flag of Ghana high.