Potter’s Village receives borehole, educational materials

Ezekiel E. Sottie Sep - 06 - 2023 , 06:47

Team CSR, a local non-governmental organisation (NGO), with other partners including SGRHO SORORITY Nu LAMBDA SIGMA and fraternity in the diaspora, has donated a borehole and educational materials to Potter’s Village, an orphanage at Dodowa in the Shai-Osudoku District of the Greater Accra Region.

The educational materials included textbooks, exercise books and laptops valued at GH¢70,000.

Major sponsors were EPP Books Services, the Alpha and Omega chapter of OPP and Back to School.

Other sponsors were Keliser Adult Care Services, Carroll Cornish and family, Robert Estwick and family, SGRHO sorority and Tau, Chi, OPP Chapter fraternity.

The rest were Matt King and family, Carl Bacon, Leonard Adams and family, Tony Greene LGG, PV Designs Incorporated, Dr Keith Boykin LGG, and Open Door Community Outreach.

Plight

Presenting the items to the orphanage at Dodowa last Saturday, the Chief Executive Officer of Team CSR, Jonathan Akuamoah, said the plight of the children at the Porter’s Village was of concern to his organisation and the partners in the diaspora, hence the need to mobilise resources for the borehole and the other items.

Mr Akuamoah said his organisation had, so far, provided 101 boreholes, ICT centres, clinics and other projects in communities all over the country, with support from people in the diaspora, valued at over $500,000.

He said the government alone could not cater for the needs of all Ghanaians and therefore called on all corporate bodies to help where there was a need.

He advised the children to ensure they used the materials donated to them for their benefit.

Citation

The Executive Director of the Potter’s Village, Nana Ama Adu Owusu, who presented a citation to Mr Akuamoah on behalf of the Board of Directors and Management of the orphanage, described him as one who touched the lives of many people, especially the Porter’s Village Orphanage Home.

She said on many occasions, Mr Akuamoah had visited and supported the orphanage with items that were lacking at the time of his visits.

Ms Owusu said apart from the borehole, she was particularly happy about the presentation of laptops, which would go a long way to enhance effective teaching and learning of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), which had hitherto been taught theoretically.

She said many people who assisted the orphanage in one way or another came back later to testify of how they were rewarded in diverse ways and encouraged others to never hesitate to support them with their widow’s might, especially with building materials, in the interest of the needy and vulnerable children in the orphanage.