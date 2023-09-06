241 Students complete Gambaga College of Education

Gilbert Mawuli Agbey Sep - 06 - 2023 , 06:42

Two hundred and forty-one students pursuing teacher degree courses at the Gambaga College of Education (GaCoE) in the East Mamprusi Municipality in the North East Region have graduated.

This was after they had successfully completed two Bachelor of Education programmes in Primary and Junior High School (JHS) education.

The new teachers were made up of 87 females representing 36 per cent and 154 males representing 64 per cent of the total number of students who graduated.

In all, three had first class, 102 had second class honours (Upper Division), 96 had second class (Lower Division), 39 had third class and one student had a pass.

The ceremony was the last time the University of Cape Coast awarded certificates to students of the college, as the institution would be affiliated to the University of Development Studies (UDS) henceforth.

As part of the congregation, the overall best student, Mohammed Fessel, and the overall best female student, Esther Nyantakyiwaa, together with others, received special awards.

Performance

Addressing the third congregation, the Principal of the college, Kassim Korah Nantomah, said there was an improvement in the performance of the students as compared to the second congregation of the college.

“For instance, this year, we had three students attaining first class honours as against only one student who had first class during the last congregation of the college,” he said.

“The result of the resilience put up by our gallant students and members of the convocation is what we are witnessing and celebrating today,” he stated, adding, “However, the recent impasse between the Colleges of Education Teachers Association (CETAG) and government affected academic work and would likely disrupt the academic calendar.”

Only tertiary institution

The North East Regional Minister, Yidana Zakaria, who was the special guest of honour, said the college, which was the only tertiary institution in the region since its establishment, had given opportunity to students desirous of becoming teachers.

He expressed appreciation to past and present governments for setting up the college to train the needed teachers to contribute to improving learning outcomes in the region and other parts of the country.

“The New Patriotic Party-led government will continue to support the school to develop the human resource in the country.

“Therefore, I urge you to accept posting to any part of the country where your services are critically needed.

“We are lagging in education and we would be glad if some of you would come back to make significant contributions towards improving education in the region,” he said.

successes

The Chairman of the college’s Governing Council, Dan D. Kolbilla, said since the council’s inauguration, it had been in concert with management and students to achieve some notable successes.

He mentioned the passage of 16 college policies, the development of a five-year strategic plan, the development of a three-year development plan, appointment of key officers to substantive positions, among other successes.

He said that a 12-unit hostel facility was constructed to put an end to the situation where students rented accommodation outside the school, as it was a source of worry to the council and management of the college.