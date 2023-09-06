Govt urged to direct resource to women development

Gertrude Ankah Nyavi Sep - 06 - 2023 , 06:36

Renowned broadcaster, Gifty Anti has called on policymakers and the government to direct resources towards the development of women in the country.

She said God had embedded women with potentials, which if harnessed, will change the fortunes of the nation, saying it was “an effective way of developing the nation.”

Oheneyere Anti made the call while delivering a speech at the first anniversary durbar of the Ghana Communication Technology University Ladies Association in Accra last Thursday.

The celebration was on the theme: ‘The career woman, her home, work and society’.

She observed that there was little commitment on the side of the government to invest in women in the country.

“Look at all institutions that take care of women and children, they are financially starved, go to the ministry of gender, go to the social welfare among others, look at what happens there, meanwhile this is a nation that we know the important role women play in the socio-economic development of the country”, she added.

She called for more attention to be given to affirmative action in the coming year to ensure that women took their rightful positions.

“We still see women as subservient or women cannot be trusted with certain positions.

I pray and hope that in mylife time I will see a woman lead the defence Ministry, the Finance, the Interior and some of the top or so called sensitive positions,” she stated.

Personal development

Oheneyere Anti, who is also an author of seven books, advised women to develop themselves to their full potential.

Personal development, she said, was the key to both social and economic freedom, urging women to prioritise that.

“God put in us some leadership potentials, some leadership skills, some talent, some capabilities and abilities that we need to develop to its fullest capacity,” she said.

For her part, the Executive Director of the AAL-Global Consultants Ltd, a firm that seeks to leverage education and technology, Dr Josephine Larbi-Appau, urged career women to prioritise and manage their time effectively.

“You have to know how to organise yourself, the things you have to defer please defer, but don’t procrastinate.

You must also look for support and don’t shy away from looking for help,” she advised, adding that “You can go easy on yourself by assigning some responsibilities to your spouses and the children.”

The President of the association, Susan Aryee commended members of the group and the leadership of the school for supporting its vision.

The Vice-Chancellor of the GCTU, Prof. Emmanuel Ohene Afoakwa, on his part, advised the ladies to come together to achieve common goals.