Police hunt for suspected baby killer

The police in the Asutifi North District in the Ahafo Region are searching for a man identified as Frank Naro who allegedly killed a two-month-old baby girl and wounded her mother.
Naro was said to have slashed the baby at her back and belly, killing her in the process at a cottage near Wamahinso in the Asutifi North District.
The mother of the baby, Selina Seidu, 25, who sustained machete wounds on her back and hands apparently from the same Naro, is currently battling for survival at the St Elizabeth Catholic Hospital in the Asutifi South District.
Facts
The Asutifi North District Police Commander, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Teddy Damtey-Brown, said the woman and her baby were in a room when Naro knocked the door and asked her to come for a parcel for her husband who had gone to the farm.
He said the woman came out from the room with her baby, but Naro started slashing them with a machete.
ASP Damtey-Brown said Ms Seidu started shouting for help until she fell unconscious apparently from excessive bleeding from the wounds.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
He said when Naro felt both the mother and her baby were dead, he fled into the bush.
ASP Damtey-Brown said Ms Seidu and her child were rushed to the Ntotroso Health Centre, but the baby was pronounced dead on arrival.
Ms Seidu was, however, referred to the St Elizabeth Catholic Hospital where the severity of her condition was assessed.
ASP Damtey-Brown called on the public to assist the police with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect.