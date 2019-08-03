Don't use middlemen to acquire student residence permits - Immigration advises

The Greater Accra Regional Immigration Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Immigration (ACI) Samuel Basintale Amadu has advised foreign students resident in Ghana to desist from using middlemen to acquire residence permits.
ACI Amadu made this known last Thursday when he met with Heads of private schools to discuss Immigration laws pertaining to student residence permits.
The meeting which took place at the Center of Languages of Professional Studies (CELPS) in Accra also provided improve on the relationship between the Regional command and stakeholders.
According to a news release signed by the Deputy Regional Public Affairs Officer, Inspector Grace Asanwah Forson, the meeting also explored ways to improve the relationship between the Regional command and stakeholders.
In his opening remarks, ACI Amadu noted that the importance of education to the development of the nation and the role played by schools in that regard cannot be overemphasized, adding that, this can only be achieved if peace and security existed.
The Regional Commander pointed out that there was a rise in terror attacks in the sub-region particularly in Burkina Faso, as a result, it was important to tighten immigration to prevent and deter terrorists from taking advantage of the country’s educational institutions as dwelling places to plan their attacks.
“Terrorists and other persons with ill-intent could enter the country in the guise of schooling while nursing bad ideas,” he added.
He, therefore, urged them to ensure foreign students with the schools acquire the requisite immigration permits and adhere to the dictates of the immigration laws of the country.
ACI Amadu also explained the processes of acquiring student residence permits and advised them to desist from dealing with middlemen and rather deal directly with the Service through their liaison Officers.
He urged them to improve on the quality of documents they submit for the acquisition of student residence permit on behalf of the foreign students. This he said would prevent the document from being forged by others.
The Regional Commander, however, commended some schools for their security consciousness in relations to documents submitted for the permits and addressed concerns raised by them.
The Assistant Director of CELPS, Mr Christian Nyavor-Okokli who spoke on behalf of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Institute, commended the Regional commander and his Officers for taking the initiative to share with them such important information. “The knowledge shared would be beneficial to the schools, the Service and the country as a whole,” he expressed.
The Regional Commander was accompanied by his Second-In-Command (2IC), ACI Evelyn Asiedu-Gyekye, Head of Processing Unit, Chief Superintendent Ibrahim Lang-Hani, the Staff Officer, Superintendent Stephen Akpanyi, and the Deputy Staff Officer, Deputy Superintendent Dilys Appiah-Kubi.