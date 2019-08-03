Police arrest suspects in connection with murder of policewoman

The Northern Regional Police Command says it has made some arrests in connection with the murder of a policewoman in Tamale last Tuesday night.
Although the police did not give details about the persons who had been picked up to assist with investigations, some residents of Warizehi, a suburb of the metropolis, who witnessed the arrest on Thursday evening, told the Daily Graphic yesterday that five persons were arrested.
Two of the suspects, one Yakubu Oparipa and Anass Kanzullahi, were arrested at their hideout at Warizehi by the police.
Police sources said Yakubu, who resisted arrest, sustained gunshot wounds and was currently receiving treatment at a hospital under guard.
The police operation team is said to have retrieved two weapons, live ammunitions and some military uniforms from one of the suspects.
Operation
Information gathered by the Daily Graphic revealed that the operation was carried out by a special police investigation team.
Ghana News Headlines
It followed intelligence received from an informant after the police announced a GH¢10,000 reward for information on the murderers.
A source claimed that the police first arrested Yakubu who mentioned Kanzullahi as his accomplice.
Police
A statement signed by the Northern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mr Yussif Mohammed Tanko, said investigations were underway to establish the involvement or otherwise of the suspects in the murder of the policewoman, Corporal Agatha Nana Nabin.
The statement encouraged the public to continue to volunteer information likely to lead to the arrest of the other suspects, adding that the reward of GH¢10,000 announced by the IGP was still open to anybody whose information would lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.
IGP’s visit
The arrests come on the heels of the acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr James Oppong-Boanuh’s visit to Tamale last Thursday to commiserate with the family of the slain policewoman.
The IGP gave an assurance that the police administration would do everything possible to apprehend the armed men, who shot and killed the policewoman at a checkpoint on the Tamale-Kumbungu road in the Sagnarigu District.
The police administration, a day after the incident, dispatched a team of officers from the Criminal Investigation Department and the Intelligence and National Operations Department to Tamale to support investigations into the murder of the police officer.
It also announced a GH¢10,000 reward for anybody who would give credible information that would lead to the arrest of the armed men.