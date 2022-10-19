Play Soccer Ghana sensitises BECE candidates to exam malpractice

Play Soccer Ghana (PSG), a not-for-profit organisation, has sensitised 420 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates to the consequences of examination malpractice.
The candidates were from Imam Khomeini Islamic School, Dehia English & Elmina Catholic Boys & Girls JHS all in the central Region and St. Peters Catholic Junior High School in Tamale in the Northern Region.
“With the current increase in examination malpractices in the educational system, this was an opportunity to educate the programme beneficiaries more on how best to prepare for their exit examination, align them towards the realities during the exam and to deepen their understanding on consequence of examination malpractices,” a statement issued by PSG, said.
Education
It said the programme was to educate the participants on the current method of school selection and placement system.
The sessions were facilitated by the Cape Coast Metropolitan Education Officer, Kwabena Ofori, and Samuel Prince Tetteh (Training Officer). Candidates in Tamale had the Metro Examination Officer, Selorm Hadjor, as the facilitator.
At the end of the sessions, the statement said the Programmes Manager of Play Soccer Ghana, Anthony Asante Addo, entreated the candidates to remain confident and make ample time to study for their exit examination.
He impressed upon them to try their best not to engage in any form of examination malpractice.
Play Soccer Ghana has for the past four years organised seminars on examination for BECE candidates in the Central and Northern regions in Ghana.
Initiatives
This is part of initiatives under the Kicking For Change (KFC) project funded by Manchester City Cityzens Giving and Xylem in UK with the ultimate outcome to promote quality education and safe water across the two regions in the country.
The beneficiary schools have been supported with water storage tanks, electricity connection, fans and teaching and learning materials such as printers, text books and white board markers.
Every academic year, educational support has also been given to brilliant, needy children in the schools to support their education.
“As part of the project successes, a Young Leader in Cape Coast, William Bismark Quartey, was awarded the 2022 Xylem Water Hero.